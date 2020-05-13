Extrajudicial killings in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan not acceptable: Activist at UNHRC
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Extrajudicial killings in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan not acceptable: Activist at UNHRC
National Equality Party JKGBL, Chairman Sajjad Raja while speaking at UNHRC's 44th session on July 09 said that the extrajudicial killings taking place in Pakistan occupied so called 'Azad' Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan are not acceptable.
He said, "The citizens of Azad Kashmir stand before you today, seeking intervention on the repression and extra judicial killings of our people - 'AZAD' means 'free', but this is a false label that has been attached to our people to hide the truth in a disgusting way.
In fact, any dissent towards Pakistan is mercilessly crushed through lent officers, army atrocities and the ISI.
Today even the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir is agitating against the Pakistani bullying for forcing constitutional changes through the 14th amendment in Act 74 down our throats in the name of Islam and brotherhood."
Five Tibetan cyclists concluded a 4-day cycle rally for Tibet in Geneva, which coincides with the 44th session of the UN Human Rights Council session. The rally was organized to raise awareness about the situation in Tibet, and to urge the UN and its member states to hold a special session on the human rights situation in Tibet and other regions under China. The rally which concluded before the UN Complex was led by Migmar Tsering Dengo and joined by Jangsur Penpa Tsering, Tsangmada Lobsang, Lobsang Norbu, and Sonam. On reaching Berlin, the cyclists celebrated the 85th Birthday of His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Carrying Tibetan, Switzerland, and Indian National flags, the rally covered around 290 km.
On Kulbhushan Jadhav, the official spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Anurag Srivastava said that legal options are being assessed. He said, "We had pointed out how Pakistan's claim that Kulbhushan Jadhav has refused to initiate a review petition, is a continuation of the farce playing out for the last 4 years. We are assessing our legal options and we remain committed to the protect life of our Indian nationals." Further on being asked "where does India stand on opening of Kartarpur Corridor, now that Pakistan has opened it unilaterally and does India feel that Pakistan could use it for Khalistani terror in India", MEA said, "We have an agreement on Kartarpur Sahib and we are currently consulting various stakeholders in this regard."
Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) member chased vehicle of India's Charge d'affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia in Islamabad, ISI has stationed multiple persons in cars and bikes outside the residence of India's Charge d'affaires to harass and intimidate him.
Two persons attached who were apprehended in New Delhi by security agencies for indulging in espionage activities, initially claimed to be Indian nationals and produced their fake Aadhar cards but later confessed to be officials of Pakistan High Commission (PHC) working for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). "They initially claimed they were Indian nationals. They produced fake Aadhaar cards. Later, during interrogation, they confessed that they were officials at Pakistan High Commission and worked for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)," said Sources. "2 officials of High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, Abid Hussain and Muhammad Tahir were caught red-handed in a joint operation by Military intelligence, Special cell and IB team while obtaining documents of Indian security establishment from an Indian and handing him over money and an iPhone," Sources added. This development comes after two officials and one driver attached to the PHC here were apprehended by security agencies for espionage activities in the country. India has declared both Abid and Tahir as persona-non grata "for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission," the MEA said in a statement today. "The Government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission and asked them to leave the country within twenty-four hours," it added. According to Military intelligence, these two officials were under their radar for about a year for involvement in espionage activities. Recently, 42-year-old Abid got in touch with a military decoy in a bid to lure him with money and to establish contact with him but got caught along with Tahir at Delhi's Karol Bagh. Besides two PHC officials, 36-years old Javed Akhtar, who is driver, was also apprehended, along with a vehicle belonging to PHC. Military intelligence further revealed that "documents used by Indian nationals while applying for a visa are illegally used to procure SIM cards in India. And using that SIM, they try to get in touch with important officials." "After getting in touch with the Indian officials they often try to lure them by using money or other means to target them. And then, they try to make efforts to establish personal relations with them to gain valuable information," Military intelligence added. Following these developments, Pakistan has come out against India's decision to declare two officials of PHC in New Delhi persona non grata, claiming that Pakistan officials in New Delhi have always worked within the parameters of international law and diplomatic norms.
A Pashtun activist has accused Pakistan army for human rights violations in the tribal areas bordering Afghanistan. Arbab Sohrab Saadat Jabarkhail, who hails from Peshawar and is now living in London, told ANI that their lives have been destroyed. The plight of Pashtuns of Pakistan runs deep and is rooted in a series of unfortunate historical events that has led to systematic discrimination of their ethnic group. Discrimination along with violent oppressions has severed the condition of Pashtuns who are helplessly fighting for their rights for a couple of decades. They are targeted by the Pakistan Army in the name of counter-terrorism operations against the Taliban and have sustained irreparable damages for none of their mistakes. Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, a movement for the rights of Pashtuns demands a truth and reconciliation commission to address claims of extrajudicial killings and missing persons. The movement also claims that the military supported Pakistani Taliban or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan terrorists, and its leaders are being allowed to return to the tribal areas of Pakistan and Afghanistan in a secret deal with the military and the Pakistan Inter Services Intelligence. In-spite of horrific methods of repressions being used for Pasthun movement, PTM activists say they have nothing more to lose and will continue to protest. On May 1, Sardar Muhammed Arif Wazir, a Pashtun political leader, was shot dead outside his house in South Waziristan. The news of his death triggered an outpouring of grief and anger among the Pashtun in the North-West Frontier areas of Pakistan. Though the identity of Wazir's killers is not known, the PTM and its supporters blame the Pakistan Army and the ISI. Mohsin Dawar, a prominent leader of the PTM, and a member of Pakistan's Parliament, tweeted upon Wazir's death that "Arif Wazir was murdered by 'good terrorists'. Our struggle against their masters will continue." The hashtag #StateKilledArifWazir began trending on social media soon after.