Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Evidence Introduced In Investigation Into Death Of George Floyd
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:59s - Published
New Evidence Introduced In Investigation Into Death Of George Floyd

New Evidence Introduced In Investigation Into Death Of George Floyd

One of the former officers charged in the death of George Floyd says he tried to intervene.

A defense attorney for one of the fired officers is introducing the new evidence involving his client's body cam; Nancy Chen reports for CBS2.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?

Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality? Darnella Frazier's video was far from the first viral footage to document police brutality. In 2016,...
WorldNews - Published

Little evidence that protests spread coronavirus in US

NEW YORK (AP) — There is little evidence that the protests that erupted after George Floyd’s...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Keith David On "NCIS: New Orleans" & Hollywood Career [Video]

Keith David On "NCIS: New Orleans" & Hollywood Career

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about his episode of NCIS: New Orleans called Biased on CBS, remaining a consistent present in Hollywood and the death of George Floyd.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:34Published
George Floyd Guilty Cop Filmed Shopping for Oreos [Video]

George Floyd Guilty Cop Filmed Shopping for Oreos

PLYMOUTH, MINNESOTA — An angry shopper confronted an officer involved in the killing of George Floyd as he shopped at a grocery store. The video which was posted to Twitter on the 21st of June..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 03:21Published
Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone [Video]

Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone

Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area was taken over by protesters after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Cops were kept out of the area. The mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, said the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:57Published