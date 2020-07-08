Pandemic still a concern as executions start next week

Local health leaders are saying many of the new cases in vigo county are coming from people who have traveled.

At 5 we told you social distancing may be hard to practice in some parts of the prison during executions.

And local health leaders are saying that could be the perfect place for the virus to spread.

She says with people coming in town for executions...it could mean a rise in cases.

Elder told me right now there are are 242 active covid-19 cases in vigo county.

And the new cases have come from those who have been traveling.

We did get documents sent to us from the federal prision.

They say anyone who enters have to wear a face mask and their temperture will be taken.

But people will not be tested for the virus.

Elder says the same health measures need to be taken.

Like social distancing and wearing a face mask.

The virus could spread quicker in small spaces.

"if you're in a small area around people that you don't normally have contact with so you don't know who has covid-19, you're all breathing the same air you def need to be wearing a mask and social distancing those are so important while you're traveling while you're out in public" elder says demnstrators outside the prison will need to wear masks also.

They can be subject to screenings.

