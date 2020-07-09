Mask Mandatory

That in tonight's top story at five.

Governor beshear announcing a new executive order...requiring kentuckians to wear masks...will take effect tommorow at 5 pm.

Fs txt bullets:no new mandatory requirements must wear masks in retail stores must wear masks in groce ... beshear says everyone will be required to wear masks in retail stores and grocery stores.

He also adds people must wear them outside when they can't practice social distancing...as well as indoors if they are around anyone not apart of their household.

L3: top story white governor issues new madatory requirements the governor says there will be a few exceptions...people with underlying health conditions...kids under 5...those who are 6 feet apart from others...and those around people already in their household will not have to wear masks.

Beshear says wearing masks is directly tied to re- opening the economy...and the sooner people comply...the better.

Governor beshear:"if we do this, and if we really do it, not just when we think other people are watching i believe that we can keep restaurants open at 50 perecent.

I believe that we can keep retail open at 50 percent.

I believe that we can keep the things that we have opened up opne and if we do it i think we have a shot at sports that other states are worried about right now, but it's on us."

Beshear says he hoped people would be willing to comply without the executive order.

He says health officials will monitor cases in the next 30 days and see if the state is improving with the new mandate.

Bobbi mcswine, abc 36 news.

######