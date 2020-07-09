Operation Legend receives lukewarm welcome from some in KC Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:10s - Published 9 minutes ago Operation Legend receives lukewarm welcome from some in KC In the coming days, around 100 federal agents will be coming to Kansas City, Missouri, as part of Operation Legend, a program aimed at helping the Kansas City Police Department in fighting violent crime and solving homicides. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OPERATION LEGEND.WE FIRST TOLD YOUABOUT IT AS BREAKINGNEWS RIGHT HERE ON 41ACTION NEWS AT FIVEYESTERDAY.AND TODAY - WE'RELEARNING MORE ABOUTTHE EFFORT TO BRINGJUSTICE IN DOZENS OFUNSOLVED HOMICIDES INKANSAS CITY.THE INITIATIVE IS NAMEDAFTER 4-YEAR-OLDLEGEND TALIAFERRO.HE WAS KILLED TWOWEEKS AGO WHILESLEEPING AT HOME.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGGOT ANSWERS ON WHATOPERATION LEGENDMEANS FOR KANSAS CITY.NICKOPERATION LEGENDGARNERED NATIONALATTENTIONTHE DEATH OF A 4-YEAR-OLD MEANS DOZENS OFFEDERAL AGENTS WILL BEIN K-C TO HELP FIGHTCRIME.KANSAS CITY IS ON PACETO BREAK HOMICIDERECORDS VIOLENTCRIME UP 40-PERCENTCOMPARED TO LAST YEAR.THE U-S ATTORNEY'SOFFICE ANNOUNCEDAROUND 100 FEDERALAGENTS WILL HELP CRACKDOWN ON CRIME.Captain David Jackson, KCPCertainly assisting our officersthey are not going to be takingover any cases or anythinglike that they'll be assistingus.KCPD CAPTION DAVIDJACKSON SAYS THEAGENTS WILL WORK MOREBEHIND THE SCENES ANDASSIST WITHINVESTIGATIONS AND THEPROSECUTORIAL ASPECTSOF THOSEINVESTIGATIONS.Captain David Jackson, KCPDI think that some people havethe idea that this might be likethe national guard orsomething, a very robustfeeling that something isdifferent, I don't think that'sgoing to be the case.ONE OF THE FIRST PEOPLETO KNOW ABOUTOPERATION LEGEND INKansas City WAS KCMOTHERS IN CHARGEEXECUTIVE DIRECTORROSILYN TEMPLEWHENSHE RECEIVED A CALL TOGET INFORMATION ABOUT4-YEAR-OLD LEGEND ANDHIS MOTHER TO GET THEGREEN LIGHT TO NAMETHE OPERATION AFTERHIM.SHE BELIEVES THIS ISNEEDED.Rosilyn Temple, ExecutiveDirectorKC Mothers In Charge.I think they can come in withmore man power to help ourpolice department becausethey need help,TEMPLE THINKS THEATTENTION IN THE LONGRUN MAY HELP CATCHCRIMINALS AND BRINGJUSTICE TO FAMILIES.Rosilyn Temple, ExecutiveDirector KC Mothers InCharge.I think that this might open thedoor for us to get that witnessprotection program that wereally need.HOWEVER, SOME ANTI-VIOLENCE ADVOCATES AREWEARY ABOUT THISANNOUNCEMENT.Justice Horn, community activiWe don't need more boots onthe ground and more peopleand what I am worried is thait's going to turn the heat upinthe city, it's going to pusheverything back in the factorand pick your spot, are youwith law enforcement or withpeople.THE FEDERAL AGENCOULD BE HERE IN LESSTHAN 10 DAYS.IT'S UNCLEAR HOW LONGTHEY WILL BE HERE.REPORTING IN KANSASCITYNICK STARLING41 ACTION NE





RTTNews - Published 8 hours ago





