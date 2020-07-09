Child and Ole Miss fan prays for football to return Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 6 days ago Child and Ole Miss fan prays for football to return 0

Football teams and sports to come back on. And i don't care if we have to wear masks. This sweet video comes from ole miss men's head football coach chris malloy... he tweeted it last night, saying this was his son cash's wednesday night prayer -- for football to come back this fall,, even if it means wearing masks... ole miss athletics is echoing cash's message... the organization tweeted this -- with a picture of a mask, saying "save lives, save sports...





