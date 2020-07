Education leaders respond to President Trump's pressure to reopen schools

As President Donald Trump pressures schools to reopen this fall or risk losing federal funds, school districts have been working around the clock to finalize plans for fall amidst ever-changing circumstances.

MARY JO OLA TALKED toLOCAL LEADERS IN EDUCATIONABOUT THE PRESIDENT'S PUSH:MJ STANDUP: WISCONSIN'S SCHOOLDISTRICTS HAVE BEEN WORKINGAROUND THE CLOCK TO FINALIZEPLANS FOR FALL...AMIDSTEVER-CHANGING CIRCUMSTANCES.WHILE PRESIDENT TRUMP PUTS ONTHE PRESSURE TO REOPENSCHOOLS...LOCAL LEADERS SAYREOPENING WILL VARY BETWEENCOMMUNITIES.02:46 MIKETHOMPSON/DEPUTY STATESUPERINTENDENT, WI DEPT.

OFPUBLIC INSTRUCTION: "Someschools will have more spaceand others.

Some schools willhave less space.

So someschools will put in differentmodels."AS MANY FAMILIES WAITTO HEAR WHAT SCHOOL WILL LOOKLIKE IN THE FALL...WISCONSIN'SDEPUTY STATE SUPERINTENDENT ATTHE DEPARTMENT OF PUBLICINSTRUCTION...THINKS MOSTDISTRICTS ARE WORKING TOWARDIN-PERSON LEARNING TO THE BESTOF THEIR ABILITY.1:30MIKETHOMPSON/DEPUTY STATESUPERINTENDENT, WI DEPT.

OFPUBLIC INSTRUCTION: "I don'tany question from anybody'sthat kids are better off backin school back their teachersand in a face to face.

(BUTTEDWITH 1:43) "But the fact ofthe matter is, is we have todo it safely."01:17AMYMIZIALKO/MTEA PRESIDENT: "Ithink everyone can see thathas failed to keep Americasafe during a pandemic."WITHNEW CORONAVIRUS CASES CLIMBINGIN WISCONSIN...THE MILWAUKEETEACHERS EDUCATION ASSOCIATIONHAD HARSH WORDS FOR PRESIDENTTRUMP'S RECENT REMARKS.AMYMIZIALKO/MTEA PRESIDENT:purposely failed publicschools and now he wants toscapegoat public schoolstudents and public schoolworkers by threatening towithhold federal funding fromthat can't safely reopen andit's shameful." MENOMONEEFALLS AND FRANKLIN SCHOOLDISTRICTS BOTH WANT STUDENTSBACK FOR IN-PERSON LEARNINGWITH CHANGES.MILWAUKEE PUBLICSCHOOLS...PLANS TO UNVEIL ITSRECOMMENDATION NEXT WEEK.SCHOOL BOARD DIRECTOR PAULAPHILLIPS SAYS THEY'RECONTINUING TO TALK WITH PUBLICHEALTH OFFICIALS, PARENTS ANDEDUCATORS13:08:04PAULAPHILLIPS/MPS SCHOOL BOARD: "Ithink what would it take tohave the president's commentsaffect anything that we dowould be if he actuallyoffered resources and actualinstruction or at least agreewith the CDC in terms of whatsafety parameters are neededto keep kids in person andsafe."MJ STANDUP: WHILEFEDERAL DOLLARS MAKE UP ASMALL PERCENTAGE OF SCHOOLFUNDS...THE DEPUTY STATESUPERINTENDENT SAYSCONSIDERING THE FINANCIALBURDEN CORONAVIRUS HAS COSTSCHOOL DISTRICTS...CUTTINGEVEN SMALL AMOUNT OF FUNDINGCOULD JEOPARDIZE THEIR ABILITYTO PROVIDE QUALITY EDUCATION.MJO TMJ4 NEWS.