Denver7's Katie LaSalle talks to 5280's Spencer Campbell about this year's Top of the Town event and how you can watch it on your favorite Denver7 streaming app.



Related videos from verified sources Art Of The Brick: The Newest Exhibit At The Denver Museum Of Nature And Science



The Art Of The Brick is one of CNN's Top Ten Must-See Exhibitions featuring hundreds of works of art – completely made out of Legos. It's in town at the Denver Museum Of Nature And Science right now... Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:53 Published 2 weeks ago DC Cuts Ties With Diamond Comics Distributors, Wanda Sykes Explains Why White People Should Participate in Black Lives Matter &



DC has cut ties with Diamond Comics Distributors, Oprah Winfrey is set to host a two-night TV town hall addressing racism in America and Wanda Sykes is explaining why white people need to participate.. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:54 Published on June 5, 2020