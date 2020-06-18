Doctor: Masks protect you from me and me from you Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 06:27s - Published 5 days ago Doctor: Masks protect you from me and me from you Doctors want people to know in straightforward terms that wearing a mask is one of the most selfless acts you can do to protect yourself and others in public. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Harvard doctor wants US to enforce national mask mandate; Surgeon General says order may lead to REBELLION (Natural News) For the U.S. to effectively fight back against the surge in Wuhan coronavirus...

NaturalNews.com - Published 6 days ago



