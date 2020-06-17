Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation

Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation

The death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been ruled a suicide., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kim Kardashian and More Stars Demand Investigation Into Man's Apparent Hanging Death

UPDATE: Robert Fuller's death has officially been ruled a suicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's...
E! Online - Published

Robert Fuller: Hanging death of black man ruled suicide

Robert Fuller's death sparked suspicion but investigators say he had history of mental illness.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •NPR



Tweets about this

GeDDeN7

Y'all really gonna buy Madden, why? RT @JordanChariton: Why did LA Sheriff’s not release what Robert Fuller’s family’s independent autopsy concluded? https://t.co/eIU14gSig8 1 minute ago

Patrici99338384

Patricia Shaw RT @TODAYshow: Death of Robert Fuller, Black man found hanging from tree in LA area, ruled suicide https://t.co/a9EWWhKUsf 2 minutes ago

vogels4

Steve Vogel RT @latimes: Just in: Sheriff's investigators have concluded that Robert Fuller, whose body was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale last… 2 minutes ago

jsracer

Jay Spencer RT @CNN: The death of a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree last month has been ruled a suicide, according to the LA County S… 3 minutes ago

TODAYshow

TODAY Death of Robert Fuller, Black man found hanging from tree in LA area, ruled suicide https://t.co/a9EWWhKUsf 3 minutes ago

mijimaru8

Tony Jacobs RT @cnni: The death of a 24-year-old man who was found hanging from a tree last month has been ruled a suicide, according to the LA County… 3 minutes ago

TheOtherBill2

TheOtherBill RT @michellemalkin: My 6/17/20 column debunking the White Supremacist Lynching Hoax==> https://t.co/3DG9Mi8zbc The latest update today: al… 4 minutes ago

gipper40Rick

Rick Zimmerman RT @lalady71055: Death of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging from tree in Palmdale, ruled a suicide by Sheriff's... https://t.co/3zL1AL4i… 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Robert Fuller’s hanging death ruled suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander says [Video]

Robert Fuller’s hanging death ruled suicide, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Commander says

Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old Black man found hanging in Palmdale last month, killed himself,, sheriff’s officials said at a Thursday news conference.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 00:52Published
Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanged in Palmdale [Video]

Man killed in shootout with deputies is half-brother of Robert Fuller, who was found hanged in Palmdale

A relative of Robert Fuller, who was found hanging in a tree in Palmdale prompting outrage, was killed in a shootout with deputies, family members said.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 02:08Published
Two black men found hanged from trees in California [Video]

Two black men found hanged from trees in California

The families of two black men found hanged from trees in Southern California are asking authorities to further investigate their deaths. The families of Malcolm Harsch and Robert Fuller insist their..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:53Published