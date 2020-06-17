|
|
|
|
Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Robert Fuller's Death Ruled Suicide Following Sheriff's Investigation
The death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been ruled a suicide., the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department announced Thursday.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
UPDATE: Robert Fuller's death has officially been ruled a suicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's...
E! Online - Published
|
Robert Fuller's death sparked suspicion but investigators say he had history of mental illness.
BBC News - Published
Also reported by •NPR
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|