NJCAA to recommend moving fall sports to spring

The NJCAA announced on Twitter today that they will make official decision regarding fall sports on Monday.

Major college conferences are starting to make decisions regarding fall sports.

Yesterday, the ivy league postponed all of their fall sports, today the big ten announced they would only play a conference schedule.

Another organization made a significant announcement that hits closer to home.

The national junior college athletic association released this tweet today saying that they are recommending a majority of junior college sports be moved to the spring of 2021.

According to the statement, the njcaa governing body will finalize their plans on monday, july 13th.

Njcaa president and ceo dr. christopher parker said: we must adjust accordingly to support and sustain njcaa programs. the association as a whole is collectively working to provide the best opportunities to be successful on and off the field for our student athletes.

The big question for our area of course is...does majority of sports include football?

