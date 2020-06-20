Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

[NFA] Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan who was ousted last month as his office led a probe into President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani, told lawmakers on Thursday that U.S. Attorney General William Barr had pressured him to resign.

Colette Luke has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Geoffrey Berman Geoffrey Berman United States lawyer and former federal prosecutor

House to interview fired New York prosecutor probing Donald Trump allies

 WASHINGTON: The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President 's allies is set to appear before the house judiciary committee for a private..
WorldNews

Geoffrey Berman to testify before House Judiciary Committee on circumstances of his firing

 Geoffrey Berman was fired by the president last month following an extraordinary and highly public clash with Attorney General William Barr.
USATODAY.com

U.S. Attorney Ousted by Barr Will Testify Privately Before Congress

 The interview with Geoffrey S. Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, is part of Democrats’ inquiry into potential Justice Department..
NYTimes.com

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Top Manhattan Prosecutor Ousted by Trump Details Firing

 Geoffrey S. Berman told House investigators about a tense meeting in a luxury hotel room in which Attorney General William P. Barr pressured him to resign and he..
NYTimes.com

Attorney General Barr shouldn't make unfounded claims about the dangers of mail-in voting.

 The one thing most likely to undercut public confidence in the integrity of the ballot is the false narrative being peddled by the attorney general.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump on Releasing His Tax Returns: From ‘Absolutely’ to ‘Political Prosecution’

 The Supreme Court’s decision adds another twist in a yearslong debate over whether the president should release his tax returns.
NYTimes.com

A Conservative Court and Trump’s Own Appointees Declare Their Independence

 The Supreme Court’s dismissal of President Trump’s claims of immunity was a reminder that institutional prerogatives still matter in Washington, even in a..
NYTimes.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirus

 Dr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Former New York City Mayor called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen! [Video]

Former New York City Mayor called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen!

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has revealed he called the police when Sacha Baron Cohen tried to prank him while wearing a pink bikini!

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:45Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be a "waste of time," a leading Democratic lawmaker said on Sunday. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:55Published

Manhattan Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States

AP Top Stories July 9 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com

Pelosi on SCOTUS decision: Trump not above the law

 Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Manhattan district attorney's demand for Trump's tax returns by 7-2 votes...
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Top Manhattan Prosecutor Ousted by Trump Details Firing

Geoffrey S. Berman told House investigators about a tense meeting in a luxury hotel room in which...
NYTimes.com - Published

Ousted New York Prosecutor Tells House Panel William Barr ‘Repeatedly Urged’ Him to Resign


TIME - Published

U.S. Attorney Ousted by Barr Will Testify Privately Before Congress

The interview with Geoffrey S. Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, is part of...
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

Juliet_notRomeo

juliet 🌎 🌊 RT @Reuters: Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign https://t.co/Wo8Y9lFy7k https://t.co/WmJDTb8Kv9 22 seconds ago

Aroguden

Aroguden Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign Vía @Reuters https://t.co/lNUq1tOeyU https://t.co/SAVzWnMOGW 34 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case [Video]

DOJ Prosecutor To Testify Higher Ups Improperly Interfered In Roger Stone Case

Justice Department prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy will testify to Congress this week about the sentencing of former GOP strategist Roger Stone. According to Business Insider, Zelinsky will say that senior..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
I'm not involved' -Trump on the firing of top Manhattan prosecutor [Video]

I'm not involved' -Trump on the firing of top Manhattan prosecutor

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday when asked by a reporter about the firing of Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, said "I'm not involved."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:22Published
Barr says Trump fired U.S. Attorney who refused to resign [Video]

Barr says Trump fired U.S. Attorney who refused to resign

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump had fired U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan whose office is investigating Trump's..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:32Published