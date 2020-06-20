Ousted U.S. prosecutor says Barr pressed him to resign

|
Geoffrey Berman United States lawyer and former federal prosecutor
House to interview fired New York prosecutor probing Donald Trump alliesWASHINGTON: The ousted US attorney who was leading investigations into President 's allies is set to appear before the house judiciary committee for a private..
WorldNews
Geoffrey Berman to testify before House Judiciary Committee on circumstances of his firingGeoffrey Berman was fired by the president last month following an extraordinary and highly public clash with Attorney General William Barr.
USATODAY.com
U.S. Attorney Ousted by Barr Will Testify Privately Before CongressThe interview with Geoffrey S. Berman, the former top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, is part of Democrats’ inquiry into potential Justice Department..
NYTimes.com
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Top Manhattan Prosecutor Ousted by Trump Details FiringGeoffrey S. Berman told House investigators about a tense meeting in a luxury hotel room in which Attorney General William P. Barr pressured him to resign and he..
NYTimes.com
Attorney General Barr shouldn't make unfounded claims about the dangers of mail-in voting.The one thing most likely to undercut public confidence in the integrity of the ballot is the false narrative being peddled by the attorney general.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump on Releasing His Tax Returns: From ‘Absolutely’ to ‘Political Prosecution’The Supreme Court’s decision adds another twist in a yearslong debate over whether the president should release his tax returns.
NYTimes.com
A Conservative Court and Trump’s Own Appointees Declare Their IndependenceThe Supreme Court’s dismissal of President Trump’s claims of immunity was a reminder that institutional prerogatives still matter in Washington, even in a..
NYTimes.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci says extreme partisanship has made it harder for US to respond to coronavirusDr. Anthony Fauci continued to disagree with President Donald Trump's assessment that the United States is in a "good place" with the pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Former New York City Mayor called the police on Sacha Baron Cohen!
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:45Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
Manhattan Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
AP Top Stories July 9 PHere's the latest for Thursday, July 9th: More than 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment; U.S. Supreme Court rules on Trump taxes; Seoul missing mayor..
USATODAY.com
Pelosi on SCOTUS decision: Trump not above the lawSpeaker of the House Nancy Pelosi applauded the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Manhattan district attorney's demand for Trump's tax returns by 7-2 votes...
USATODAY.com
