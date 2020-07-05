CDC: We Won't Revise School Opening Guidelines... Yet

The CDC won’t revise its guidelines for schools during the coronavirus pandemic.

This is despite the president’s depraved threats of retribution if they don’t fully return to in-person classes.

Additional “reference documents” will allegedly be released to make the rules more “practical.” Officials in the administration, not to mention the president himself, keep contradicting each other.

The exact plan is unknown and generating confusion just weeks before the start of the fall semester.