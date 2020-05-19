If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

|
Ron DeSantis 46th governor of Florida
DeSantis Is Said to Quietly Hinder Fund-Raising for Trump ConventionA personal dispute has prompted Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor, to discourage donors from contributing, people familiar with the discussions said. His top..
NYTimes.com
'No need to be fearful': Florida governor Ron DeSantis discusses state's coronavirus casesFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis told people to "focus on facts" as coronavirus cases climb.
USATODAY.com
Can Gov. DeSantis force Florida schools to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic? Some school leaders seem doubtful.Florida issued an order Monday, requiring all schools to reopen. But educators are concerned about the safety of in-person classes amid coronavirus.
USATODAY.com
The Home Depot American home improvement supplies retailing company
These are all the best 4th of July sales you can shop right nowShop these 4th of July sales for 2020 all week long to save big on appliances, mattresses and more from retailers including Home Depot and Best Buy.
USATODAY.com
Wall Street drops as investors lose confidence
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:08Published
Walmart sales surge as shoppers stockpile
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:16Published
Home Depot profit drops on crisis costs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Surge in Covid Cases Driven Largely by States That Reopened Early: Live UpdatesAs President Trump pushes for schools to reopen, the country has set its fifth record in nine days. Florida set a new record for single-day deaths. Italy has..
NYTimes.com
'The curve is no longer flat': Nearly half of Florida's ICUs are at least 90% fullFlorida's hospitals are increasingly strained under COVID-19. Hospitalizations have jumped more than 13% just since July 1 across the state.
USATODAY.com
COVID-19 deaths soar in Florida: New daily high as total coronavirus fatalities pass 4,000Florida has never before reported more than 100 dead in a single day. The state also now reports more than 4,000 deaths in total.
USATODAY.com
Walmart U.S.-based multinational discount retailer based in Arkansas
Walmart is competing with Amazon Prime by launching a new subscription service
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Walmart's Amazon Prime Rival May Launch Soon
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Walmart to soon launch Amazon Prime rival -report
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Off-Duty Cop Shoots Shoplifting Suspect Eleven Times
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
