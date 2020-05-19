Global  

If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis
If fast food is essential, so are kids in school -DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday spoke about reopening schools and told reporters, "We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential.

That included fast-food restaurants.

It included Walmart.

It included Home Depot... if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential."

