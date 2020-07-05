Public towers in Melbourne in lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak in Australia

Nine public housing apartment blocks around Melbourne went into hard lockdown on Saturday, (July 4) for at least five days due to an outbreak of coronavirus, as seen in this drone footage.

These three to seven commission flat buildings are among those locked down, and 33 Alfred Street (shaped like an X) is still in hard lockdown after about a quarter of residents tested positive for COVID-19.