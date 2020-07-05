Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Public towers in Melbourne in lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak in Australia
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 07:37s - Published
Public towers in Melbourne in lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak in Australia

Public towers in Melbourne in lockdown after COVID-19 outbreak in Australia

Nine public housing apartment blocks around Melbourne went into hard lockdown on Saturday, (July 4) for at least five days due to an outbreak of coronavirus, as seen in this drone footage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Nine public housing apartment blocks around Melbourne went into hard lockdown on Saturday, (July 4) for at least five days due to an outbreak of coronavirus, as seen in this drone footage.

These three to seven commission flat buildings are among those locked down, and 33 Alfred Street (shaped like an X) is still in hard lockdown after about a quarter of residents tested positive for COVID-19.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Live Updates: Latest News and Analysis

A solid estimate could offer clues on what to expect as the pandemic spreads. And thousands of...
NYTimes.com - Published

Melbourne Imposes Coronavirus Lockdown, Starts With A Group Of Public Housing Towers

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Melissa Davey, Melbourne bureau chief for The Guardian, about a new...
NPR - Published


Tweets about this

LyndsayFarlow

Lʏɴᴅꜱᴀʏ Fᴀʀʟᴏᴡ RT @TheNewDailyAu: The final Melbourne public housing tower has been released from hard lockdown, but residents will continue to "play it s… 25 minutes ago

TheNewDailyAu

The New Daily The final Melbourne public housing tower has been released from hard lockdown, but residents will continue to "play… https://t.co/zYdcb4YFkI 25 minutes ago

officialjaydey

Jayde Rogers RT @joandcooper1: Is this why Melbourne is in lockdown, the fact that the public housing towers are being heavily policed and cordoned off,… 4 hours ago

riserefugee

#OzHotelPrisons RT @riserefugee: RISE: Refugees, Survivors and Ex-Detainees calls on the Victorian Trade Hall Council (VTHC) to condemn the brutal police l… 9 hours ago

tedwlsn31

Ted Wilson RT @NPRHealth: Melbourne Imposes Coronavirus Lockdown, Starts With A Group Of Public Housing Towers https://t.co/PMgpwvBys3 19 hours ago

michaelcollins

michaelcollins The final Melbourne public housing tower has left lockdown, but residents are staying put https://t.co/kkXDReY8EC 20 hours ago

joandcooper1

Burningpelvistinfoilhat Is this why Melbourne is in lockdown, the fact that the public housing towers are being heavily policed and cordone… https://t.co/aJnLy8JQaW 21 hours ago

djackmanson

David, Which Means 'Beloved' Called my mum in the Netherlands last night and among other stuff, explained the lockdown in Melbourne's public hou… https://t.co/bgud8wyPqu 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

North Melbourne's Alfred Street tower remains in lockdown as restrictions eased on others [Video]

North Melbourne's Alfred Street tower remains in lockdown as restrictions eased on others

Nine public housing towers in Melbourne went into hard lockdown on July 4, after a cluster of coronavirus cases in the commission flats, preventing residents from leaving their apartments..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 09:26Published
Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down [Video]

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:25Published