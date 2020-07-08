What supreme court ruling on birth control means in Oregon

Marisa woloszyn."

The u.s. supreme court issued a ruling that allows president trump to weaken the obamacare contraceptive mandate.

More employers can now opt*out of the requirement to provide contraceptive care because of religious or moral objections.

Kezi 9 news reporter jillian smukler shows us how this federal decision will affect us*here at home.

"we have a long history of protecting people" under the new ruling -- employers and universities will be able to decide if their health iinsurance plans cover birth control.

Something that was free for more than 62 million women under the affordable care act.

But now -- they'll have the opportunity to opt out of providing this coverage.

Something thats concerning to many -- especially in the middle of a pandemic.

Faith, "just to know if you are employed, which a lot aren't which is really hard, but if you are having your insurance is one of the huge benefits of being employed and the reliability of that" oregon is one of 26 states that have passed laws to provide protection of contraceptive coverage -- like the reproductive health equity act - -which was passed back in 2017.

Gardner, "in oregon we have a state governor and legislator that has gone to bat for access to reproductive health care and its guaranteed to folks regardless of income, race, identifty, immigration status" it requires health plans regulated by the state to continue covering birth control -- at no out of pocket cost, regardless what happens at the federal level.

But -- the law*doesnt apply to federal health plans or self funded plans.

Governor brown is firing back at the 7 to 2 ruling -- saying in part quote the consequences of not upholding the affordable care act in this case have grave consequences for millions who rely on it for necessary preventive and non- preventive health care and coverage.

"i started using birth control because i had really terrible cramps and i would go home from school in high school because i was in so much pain" she says its important for people to remember -- women use birth control for more reasons than just controlling pregnancy.

But others argue that employers should be able to decide how their employees can and cannot use their health insurance -- based on whatever personal beliefs they hold.

One kezi 9 news viewer wrote quote you're an adult.

You can pay for your own birth control" another writing anyone who has a problem with a company not offering birth control can choose to not work there or not do business with them.

Its a free country folks, no need to get bent out of shape.

But regardless which side you fall -- the government estimates that this rule change would cause between 70 thousand and 126 thousand women to lose contraception coverage in