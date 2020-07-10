Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church holds first ever 'Air Conditioned Prayer'.

Thursday was certainly a hot day to be outside, but there was a place to cool off indoors.

Prayer.

That was holy trinity roman catholic church.

New tonight... the church on lincoln ave in utica held an "air conditioned prayer" tonight.

It was hosted by father john (mick-el- yoon-is) mikalajunas.

His message was ...it's a cool and comfortable church, come and pray.

Father john invited three visiting members of the neo- (cata-q-mate) catechumate from new jersey to come and lead the prayer.

"i've given them room and board since sunday and there's a polish proverb a guest in the house is god in the house.

And they came and they witnessed christ to me, and i knew they were going to sleep under the stars, and so i said i would gladly give them a place to sleep and food."

"we've come all the way from new jersey and we've come here to utica in the heat to announce the love of god to everyone that we find from those parishoners at parishs like this or the people in the streets, because everyone needs to hear it, especially right now at the end of a pandemic."

Perhaps everyone could use a little prayer during these tough times.

