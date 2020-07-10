WCBI Speaks

A day camp in Starkville is keeping students engaged and learning during the summer break.

Wcbi's aundrea self and cash matlock were the guest speakers at "ms smith's educational services" summer camp today.

They talked to the students about news gathering and reporting.

They also quizzed them on events and topics news reporters are covering and handed out some cool wcbi gear.

The students range in age from four to 16.

Most participate in the organization's after school program.

