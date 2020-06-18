Fort Myers says fix for urine-colored water on the way

The city of Fort Myers says a fix for urine-colored water is on the way for the community of McGregor Reserve.

BEING TOLD.

4 IN YOUR CORNERINVESTIGATES THE REASON FOR THEDISCREPANCY.A FULL HOUR OF NEWS ONW-F-T-X... JANE MONREAL IS OFFTONIGHT.

I’M PATRICK NOLAN, ANDIT’S GOOD TO SEE YOU.BUT YOU KNOW WHAT’S NOT A GOODSIGHT?... THIS WATER!

JUST... UGHHHH!AFTER REPORTS OF URINE COLOREDWATER AND DECAYING, AGEDPLUMBING...CHANGE IS SLOWLYCOMING TO MCGREGOR RESERVE INFORT MYERS...ALL NEW AT TEN TONIGHT, FOX 4’SROCHELLE ALLEYNE SPOKE WITHCOUNCILMAN FRED BURSON TO GET ANUPDATE ON WHAT THE CITY IS DOITO FIX THE ISSUE.(37-43)REMEMBER THIS?OR HOW ABOUT THIS?DARK, SOMETIMES URINE COLOREDWATER FLOWING FREELY OUT OFPIPES AND FAUCETS IN THE FORTMYERS COMMUNITY...MCGREGORRESERVE.((Steve Greenfeld//Lives inMcGregor Reserve))"You can’t cook with it, I don’twant to bathe with it, I don’twant to drink it, I don’t wantto give it to my dog, becausewhat’s the healthramifications?"SINCE THAT INTERVIEW A FEW WEEKSAGO...THE CITY SAYS THEY MAY BECLOSER TO A FIX.THEY’VE RECENTLY FIGURED OUTTHAT THE PROBLEM IS A BAD PIPEOUTSIDE OF THE COMMUNITY...THAT’S LEACHING IRON INTO THEWATER...((Fred Burson//Fort Myers CityCouncil))"We’re scoping out theindividual lines leading intoMcGregor Reserve to find outwhere we have this bad line sothat we can basically go in andcorrect it."UNTIL THEY FIND THAT BADPIPE...THEY’LL BE INSTALLINGWATER FILTERS IN SOMEHOMES...AND REDUCING WATER BILLSFOR THE PEOPLE...WHO STILL HAVETO USE THIS WATER...((Fred Burson//Fort Myers CityCouncil))"The city manager has offered torefund all the residents inMcGregor Reserve a portion oftheir utility bill since theyhave to run extra water to getit to clear before they bathe ordrink it."COUNCILMAN FRED BURSON SAYS HEWANTS TO GET THE PROBLEM FIXEDAS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO AVOID ANYSERIOUS HEALTH CONSEQUENCES...((Fred Burson//Fort Myers CityCouncil)"We don’t need people coming tous with health problems as aresult of iron in our water."BUT HE ALSO ACKNOWLEDGES THATTHIS IS A PROBLEM THE CITY COULDSEE MORE OF...AS IT AND IT’SPIPES..WHICH ARE AT LEAST 20YEARS OLD... CONTINUE TO AGE..((Fred Burson//Fort Myers CityCouncil))"We’re gonna continue to haveproblems as the city age