TH Junior City Golf Tourney

The final round of the terre haute junior city golf tourney took place thursday, it saw a couple of terre haute south braves bring home titles... < they moved the final rounds to beat the heat thursday and all the golfers were fine with that... on the boys side....northview's chase nuckols with a great downhill putt on 15, he sinks it for the birdie... clay city's justin hopkins records a birdie on 16....hopkins and nuckols tied for second... terre haute south's ryan lieberman entered the final round with the lead and never gave it back, shots like this helped..

Are you kidding me ryan, he chips in for birdie on 16...then on 18 the easy tap in for parr...he fired his career best at rea park, with a 70 to win the boys terre haute junior city golf tourney... this win is incredible when you consider exactly eight months ago, ryan suffered a broken wrist and back in a farming accident... on the girls side...carsyn kick-tu with a great approach shot on 12....she gets to within inches of the cup, that'd help her par the hole...the northview lady knight finished in second... grace kidwell was just steady all tourney...the terre haute south lady brave with the easy putt on 12... then for the win on 18, she's money....kidwell takes the terre haute junior city girls golf tourney....>