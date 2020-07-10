Global  
 

Biloxi Shuckers on hold until 2021
Video Credit: WXXV
While the Major League Baseball season is now just two weeks away, the return of Minor League Baseball is no longer in the year 2020.

- while the major league baseball- season is now just two weeks- away... the return of minor - league baseball... is no- longer in the year 20-20.

- on the last day of june... the- m- l-b pulled the plug, on the- entire 20-20 operation... - effectively making this the - first summer, without minor - league games... since the - league's inception... all the - way back in 1901.

- the future for teams like the - biloxi shuckers -- the double-a- affiliate of the milwaukee- brewers -- is just as - unpredictable... as the virus - that canceled the season, in th- first place.- all that being said... the- shuckers are focused more,- on the road ahead... than the - rearview mirror.- - "we found out the same day everybody - else found out.

That's the way- it was going to happen.

It was- disappointing for us, - obviously.

We did put in a lot- of work and time and effort and- energy into making- - - - this a very memorable season.

- we're preparing and ready to ge- back to business- - - - as usual when april 2021 rolls- around and get the southern - league seasn rolling- and get the shuckers back on th- field."

The minor league season was - supposed to start all the way -




