Boris N Yeltsin became the first elected president of the Russian republic and other events|Oneindia
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published
England declared war on The Netherlands - beginning of the 1st Anglo-Dutch war.

The Anglo-Dutch wars were a series of conflicts mainly fought between the Dutch Republic and England.

The first three occurred in the second half of the 17th century over trade and overseas colonies, while the fourth was fought a century later.

Bulgaria launched attacks against both of its former allies, igniting the Second Balkan War.

Romania mobilised its army on 5 July 1913, with intention of seizing Southern Dobruja, and declared war on Bulgaria on 10 July 1913.

Death Valley holds the record for the world's highest surface air temperature ever recorded—134°F observed at Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913.

Boris N.

Yeltsin took the oath of office as the first elected president of the Russian republic.

President George H.W.

Bush lifted economic sanctions against South Africa.

The ceremony was held at the State Kremlin Palace and it lasted about thirty minutes.

The first in the history of Russia presidential inauguration ceremony.

Yuri Medvednov

In June 1991, Boris Yeltsin became the first directly elected President in Russian history when he was elected President of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

Sushant Bhagat

After joining politics he was very quickly promoted by Boris Yeltsin (president of Russia) first as a intelligence officer.


