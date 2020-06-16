Gov. Sisolak: Bars return to Phase 1 on July 10 in Nevada
Gov.
Sisolak: Bars will return to Phase 1 on July 10 in Nevada amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Hailey ✨ RT @8NewsNow: Sisolak: As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, bars in certain areas will return to Phase 1 restrictions. Congregating at bars poses a sig… 33 seconds ago
Debbie M RT @Acceberrolyat: We have 80% mask wearing and need like 98% to stay open. Maskholes closed Vegas. https://t.co/tLEgC5sl4X 1 minute ago
Cristal RT @rgj: BREAKING: Sisolak says bars in some counties will return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday https://t.co/Of34i7mLBL 1 minute ago
winwan RT @VitalVegas: Governor Sisolak has announced as of Friday, July 10 at 11:59 p.m., bars will return to Phase 1 restrictions. Bars and tave… 1 minute ago
Jas RT @kxnt: #BREAKING: Governor Sisolak orders bars in Clark and Washoe Counties to return to Phase 1 reopening protocols in Nevada at 1159p… 5 minutes ago
lo dino 🦖 RT @FOX5Vegas: NEW: @GovSisolak has issued a directive ordering bars in some Nevada counties must return to Phase 1 shutdown, starting at 1… 9 minutes ago
Okie Eleven Nevada 🤡 Governor moving much of phase 1 back. Requiring masks at swimming pools - unless you are swim… https://t.co/xtLQtHwtdI 9 minutes ago
Gary Bedell RT @rgj: BREAKING: Sisolak says bars in Washoe, Clark will return to Phase 1 restrictions on Friday https://t.co/JZV8Ap48pT 10 minutes ago
Nevada to stay in Phase 2 until end of JulyGov. Sisolak says that Nevada will stay in Phase 2 until end of July.
UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak says Nevada not ready for Phase 3 of reopeningNEWS: Gov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference today to give an update on Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Plan.
Gov. Sisolak addressed budget crisis, COVID-19 progress in NevadaGov. Steve Sisolak held a press conference today to give an update on Phase 2 of the Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery Plan. Sisolak said, "we are not ready to enter Phase 3 of reopening."