George Floyd's Family Visits Rochester Mural

Lee green created this mural outside of barbershop talk in rochester.

It is a remarkable rendering of floyd's now famous face.

But floyd's family wants us to remember more than floyd's face.

They want us to remember the man and his impact.

The terrifying moment of aggression that ended george floyd's life?

The result of that aggression a vital ingredient in this depiction of floyd.

Floyd's family visited rochester for the unveiling and to plea for an end to racism.

"there's no confusion at this point, you know what i'm saying, racism exists, there's no debate about it."

Paris stevens is floyd's first cousin and angela harrelson is his aunt.

Their nickname for him was perry.

Harrelson describes the moment she saw that video.

"i went and turned the tv on, there i saw him: that image.

I can't breathe.

I saw towards the end when he yelled for my sister: mama, mama.

Right then, i just fell."

His horrific death still torments harrelson.

"did i just watch a lynching, a modern?

"*day lynching on tv?

My heart sunk, i walked around in circles."

Stevens describes the aftermath of floyd's death as a "double?

"* edged sword."

"changes are happening but we've also seen that since his death there are still things that have occurred.

But you have to take the good and some with the bad."

The world is familiar with floyd's face: we've been inundated with photographs... paintings and a brutal video of his final moments.

But his family wants people to understand the man behind the movement.

"he had a great mayor kim norton gave a speech at today's unveiling.

Norton mentioned ?

"* change is uncomfortable but we have to learn to be uncomfortable .

In order to achieve change ?

"* it will take work from every single one of us for the long haul.

