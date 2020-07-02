Group Turns Out To Call For Justice For Soldier Vanessa Guillén
There was a show of support Thursday night for a Fort Hood soldier whom officials say was killed by a fellow Army specialist from the south suburbs.
Man in BMW has testy exchange with protesters during Vanessa Guillen march in New YorkA man in a white BMW SUV had a testy exchange with protesters during the Vanessa Guillen march in New York. (July 5)
Filmer Jordy Ramirez said: "We were protesting to demand justice for Vanessa..
'My sister is a human being, and I want justice'The family of missing US soldier Vanessa Guillen demand answers as a suspect takes his own life.