41NBC's Montezz Allen highlights Veterans' Jack Rowland

To step up and fill some shoes that need to be filled and we have a lot confidence in them because they're good kids o-lineman don't get enough love or attention in football in my opinion... and that's exactly why i want to give a big shoutout to veterans o-lineman jack rowland jack's out of the class of 2021 he's picked up offers from ohio-wesleyan lake forest and rhodes college he holds a 3.5 g-p-a in a-p classes now let's peep his tape ... for starters he has the size you're looking for he's 6 foot 3, 290 pounds he's an elite blocker in fact he only allowed 1 sack the entire season ... he has sound foot-work he's mobil and uses his hands very well jack's also an all-region o-lineman he trains nearly every single day to get better he knows no other way ... he says he's blessed to have a chance to play at the next level ... :01-:06 man, the opportunity to play at the next level is exciting.

You know.

Everyone always has that dream when they're growing up to play at the collegiate level, and having the opportunity to be able to is definitely something very exciting to me i also asked jack who he models his game after ... his answer may surprise you ... :01-:06 big larry from the cowboys back in the day.

I love watching his tape.

He was such an aggressive guy.

He was big, but super athletic.

So much more athletic than anybody