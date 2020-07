State health department launches color-coded COVID-19 risk map

ACROSS THE STATE.

ANDTELLS US WHERE TULSACURRENTLY SITS.OKLAHOMANS CURIOUS ABOUTCOVID-19 IN THEIR COUNTY -NOW HAVE A WAY TO TRACK IT.THE HEALTH DEPARTMENTCREATING A COLOR-CODEDSYSTEM SO YOU KNOW YOURRISK.THERE ARE FOUR COLORCATEGORIES.

EACH ONE ISBASED ON DAILY NEW CASES PER100-THOUSAND PEOPLE.

-GREENREPRESENTS THE "NEW NORMAL"- WITH 0 TO 1 NEW CASES.-YELLOW IS THE LOWEST RISKWITH 1 TO 14 NEW CASES.-ORANGE IS MODERATE RISKWITH MORE THAN 14 NEW CASES.-FINALLY - RED IS THEHIGHEST RISK WITH MORE THAN14 NEW CASES PLUS ADDITIONALISSUES INCLUDING THEAVAILABILITY OF ICU ANDMEDICAL BEDS, VENTILATORSAND P-P-E.THIS IS THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT'S CURRENT MAP OFCOVID-19 RISK ACROSS THESTATE.

CURRENTLY - TULSA ISONE OF FOUR COUNTIES INORANGE - THE MODERATE RISK.THE MAP WILL BE UPDATED EACHFRIDAY WITH THE PREVIOUS 7DAYS DATA.

EACH COLOR ALSOHAS A BEHAVIOR GUIDE FORINDIVIDUALS AND BUSINESSES.GOVERNOR STITT ASKINGOKLAHOMANS THURSDAY TOCONTINUE TO KEEP THE RISKLOW BY WASHING YOUR HANDS,SOCIAL DISTANCING, ANDWEARING A MASK."As your governor, I'm goingto protect your freedoms asOklahomans, but I need yourhelp in this.

Take thepersonal responsibility toprotect yourselves, yourfamily and our mostvulnerable."WHEN IT COMES TO I-C-U BEDAVAILABILITY - GOVERNORKEVINSTITT SAYS OKLAHOMA ISNOWHERE NEAR CAPACITY.SAYING THERE ARE CURRENTLY186 PEOPLE IN THE I-C-U ANDONE THOUSAND I-C-U BEDSAVAILABLE.IF YOU WANT TO CHECK OUT THEMAP FOR YOURSELF, YOU CANFIND A LINK TO IT IN THISSTORY ON OUR WEBISTE, KJRHDOT COM.

