California, Florida And Texas Report Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Tolls
The coronavirus crisis nationwide is not only deepening, it is growing more deadly.

The country's three biggest states — California, Florida and Texas — are reporting their largest single-day death tolls since the pandemic began.

