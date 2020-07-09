|
|
|
|
California, Florida And Texas Report Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Tolls
|
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:41s - Published
California, Florida And Texas Report Highest Daily Coronavirus Death Tolls
The coronavirus crisis nationwide is not only deepening, it is growing more deadly.
The country's three biggest states — California, Florida and Texas — are reporting their largest single-day death tolls since the pandemic began.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The country's three biggest states are reporting their largest one-day death tolls since the pandemic...
CBS News - Published
|
Texas, California report highest daily death toll; Atlanta requires face masks in public; Houston...
USATODAY.com - Published
|
The U.S. reported more than 64,000 cases of the coronavirus Thursday, a record high number,...
WorldNews - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day July 10
Record COVID-19 death tolls in some states, the search for a missing actress continues, and the Big Ten goes conference-only for the fall.
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:18Published
|
U.S. sets a second one-day virus record
Record-breaking rises in coronavirus cases in Florida are leaving doctors and nurses struggling to cope as COVID-19 patients flood hospitals. Libby Hogan reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:10Published
|
|