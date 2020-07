Erie County sees more young people diagnosed with COVID-19 in 'alarming trend'

Last week, 43% of the 263 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Erie County fell between 20 to 39-years-old.

HEALTH OFFICIALS INERIE COUNTY SAY ALARGESPERCENTAGE OFCOVID-19 PATIENTSARE BETWEEN THEAGES OF 20 AND 40.NIKKI DEMENTRIREPORTS ON THE TWOMAIN FACTORS THEYSAY ARERESPONSIBLE."SOME PEOPLE AREFOLLOWINGPRECAUTIONS, WHILEOTHERS AREN'T.

IT'S50/50."ERIK POLANCO ANDALYSSA RIOS ARE INTHEIR EARLY 20S.THEY SAY THEY'RENOT SURPRISED TOHEAR NEARLY HALF OFALL RECENTLYDIAGNOSED ERIECOUNTY COVID CASESARE IN PEOPLE THEIRAGE GROUP."YOUNGER PEOPLE, YAKNOW, LIKE TO TRAVEL,LIKE TO GO OUT,CLUBS, PARTIES,BARS."43% OF THE 263PEOPLE TESTEDPOSITIVE LAST WEEKIN THE COUNTY FALLARE BETWEEN 20 AND39.NOAH KING AND ADELEEAGAN ARE ALSO INTHEIR 20S.THEY SAY SOME INTHEIR GENERATIONFEEL "INVINCIBLE" ANDIGNORE GOOD HEALTHPRACTICES."I THINK OUR AGEGROUP KIND OF,SOMETIMES BRUSHESIT OFF AND THINKSTHEY CAN'T GET IT."ERIE COUNTYOFFICIALS BLAME THEINCREASE ON PARTIESAND TRAVELING."PLEASE BE CAREFUL.PLEASE WEAR A MASKWHEN YOU GO OUT.PLEASE STAY SOCIALLYDISTANT.

AND PEOPLEWASH YOUR HANDS.""IF THERE IS A WEAKLINK IN THE CHAIN,SUCH AS 20 AND 30-YEAR-OLDS NOTPROTECTINGTHEMSELVES AGAINSTPROTECTION, THATEVENTUALLY IS GONNAPUT EVERYONE AT RISKFROM A RIPPLEEFFECT."U-B INFECTIOUSDISEASES EXPERT DR.THOMAS RUSSOPOINTS OUT THATMORE YOUNG PEOPLEHAVE CONTRACTEDCOVID-19 ACROSS THECOUNTRY.A U-S-A TODAYANALYSIS DETAILSSAYS MOST CASES INTHE COUNTRY ARE INPEOPLE 40 ANDUNDER."I SUSPECT IT'S IN PARTDUE TO FATIGUE.ITHINK ANOTHERCOMPONENT OF THISTHAT THEY FEEL THATTHE CONSEQUENCESOF A BAD OUTCOMEARE 0 OR CLOSE TO 0."DR. RU SAYS IF YOUE -- WEAR AMASK AND MAXIMIZESOCNK THE SRETFOR EVERYTHING WEDO INCLUDINGYOUNGER INDIWEDO IN A SAFEFASHION."

