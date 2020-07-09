Global  

Health Officials Raise Alarm As Coronavirus Cases Increase In LA, Orange Counties
Health Officials Raise Alarm As Coronavirus Cases Increase In LA, Orange Counties

Health Officials Raise Alarm As Coronavirus Cases Increase In LA, Orange Counties

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,777 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 50 more fatalities Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 124,738 cases and 3,689 deaths.

