Health Officials Raise Alarm As Coronavirus Cases Increase In LA, Orange Counties
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 1,777 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and 50 more fatalities Thursday, bringing countywide totals to 124,738 cases and 3,689 deaths.
Newport Beach Closes City Hall As Orange County Coronavirus Cases SurgeNewport Beach City Hall will be closed to the public starting Monday due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases, officials said Thursday.
Help wanted! Clinical trials launched to test COVID-19 vaccinesFederal officials have set up an online registry to enroll people from different age groups, races and health backgrounds to test potential vaccines.
NJ Health Department Medical Director Says Not Wearing A Mask Is 'Akin To Going Drunken Driving'According to the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. set another record with more than 64,000 new coronavirus cases confirmed Thursday, and there's concern about one part of the tri-state area where..