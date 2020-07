UPDATE: Gov. Sisolak announces some bars will close in certain counties

On July 10 bars in select Nevada counties will return to Phase 1 and have to close as COVID-19 cases in the state are on the rise.

TONIGHT IT IS CLEAR...WE ARE GOING BACKWARDS IN THEFIGHT AGAINSTTHE VIRUS.THANKS FOR JOINING US..I'M..

TODD QUINONES.AND... I'M TRICIA KEAN.THE GOVERNOR ANNOUNCING BARSNOT SERVING FOOD.....WILL BE FORCED....TO CLOSE DOWN..THIS MOVE INCLUDES.....BARS INSIDE CASINOS..BUT...ONLY IN....CERTAIN COUNTIES...RESTAURANTS WILL ALSO NOT BEABLE TO SEAT MORE THAN....-6- PEOPLE AT A TABLE....STATEWIDE...LET'S GET TO 13 INVESTIGATESREPORTER JOE BARTELS AT THESTATE CAPITOL IN CARSON CITYWITH THE LATEST ON THIS MAJORANNOUNCEMENT...THE GOVERNOR MAKING THATANNOUNCEMENT..CITING CONCERNS..HE DOES NOT WANT A CATASTROPHICSPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES..WHICH COULD OVERWHELMHOSPITALS..AND ICU BEDS!FROM SMALL..NEIGHBORHOOD BARS..."IT'S A SMALL TOWN DIVE BAR.IT'S KINDA LIKE CHEERS.IT'S A NEIGHBORHOOD FRIENDLYBAR.TO BARS INSIDE CASINOS..THAT DO NOT SERVE FOOD..THE GOVERNOR SAYS..THEY'VE GOT TO CLOSE DOWN, TOO.IT'S KINDA DISHEARTENING CUZEVERYTHING WAS GOING BACK TONORMAL.YOU KNOW WE WERE ABLE TO BE OUTMAKE SOME MONEY AND NOT STRESSABOUT FEEDING MY FAMILY.KRISTINA NELSON..RUNS..BLUE BULL..IT'S JUST STEPS AWAY FROM THECAPITOL IN CARSON CITY..AND SINCE THEY DON'T SERVEFOOD..ONLY LIQUOR AND BEER..THEY WILL LIKELY HAVE TO SHUTDOWN..AGAIN.AND I KNEW PEOPLE WEREN'TREALLY FOLLOWING THERESTRICTIONS AS WELL AS THEYSHOULD HAVE BEEN AND THEYWEREN'T REALLY TAKING ITSERIOUSLY.IN A NEWS CONFERENCE THURSDAY..NEVADA GOVERNOR STEVE SISOLAK.REVEALED..HIS NEW DIRECTIVE..WILL ONLY IMPACT CERTAINCOUNTIES..NOT THE ENTIRE STATE..HE DID NOT REVEAL WHICHONES..BUT HE WILL SOON..DATA CONTINUES TO SHOW..CLARK AND WASHOE COUNTY..ARE THE MOST POPULATED..AND HAVE THE HIGHEST NUMBER OFCOVID-19 CASES..CONGREGATING IN BARS POSESSIGNIFICANT RISK AND IS ONE OFTHE MOST DANGEROUS THINGSPEOPLE CAN DO RIGHT NOW.AND THAT'S THE PRIMARY WORRYOVER CLOSING SOME BARS DOWN..AND LIMITING SEATING ATRESTAURANTS TO NO MORE THAN 6PEOPLE PER TABLE.AS SOON AS THEY COME IN, THEYKNOW THEY'RE AT HOME AND THEYCOME BACK OVER AND OVER AGAIN.NOW..

KRISTINA IS CONCERNED..SHE'LL BE HEADED BACK TO THEUNEMPLOYMENT LINE..JUST AS THINGS..WERE GETTING BACK TO NORMAL.THE DIRECTIVE GOES INTO EFFECTAT 11-59 PM FRIDAY.JOE BARTELS 13 ACTION NEWS.MANY BARS HERE IN THE VALLEYWILL BE FORCED TO REVERT BACKTO "PHASE ONE"PROT