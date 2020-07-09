Global  
 

Naya Rivera: Die Suche geht weiter
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Die zuständige Polizei sucht mit Helikoptern, Booten und Geländefahrzeugen nach der verschwundenen 'Glee'-Darstellerin.

Investigators Release 911 Call Made After Boaters Found 'Glee' Actress Naya Rivera's Son On Boat In Lake Piru [Video]

As the search for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera continued Thursday, Ventura County officials released the 911 call made after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on the lake.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:04Published
Naya Rivera Reported Missing at Lake Piru & More News | Billboard News [Video]

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:04Published
WEB EXTRA: Search For "Glee" Actress Naya Rivera Continues [Video]

Search teams on Lake Piru in Ventura County, CA are looking for Actress Naya Rivera, known for her role in "Glee." Authorities said she rented a boat with her 4-year-old son on Wednesday, and then he..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published