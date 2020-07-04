Global  
 

Vikas Dubey encounter: Injured cops brought to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur
Police personnel who got injured following Vikas Dubey encounter were brought Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital in Kanpur.

Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was killed on July 10 after he tried to flee after a car of STF convoy overturned.

0
'Culprit killed but what about those who aided him?' asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

 Soon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised..
DNA

Akhilesh Yadav questions Vikas Dubey's encounter

 Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday raised questions on gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter killing after an accident, saying the car did not topple..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'I am at peace now', says father of cop killed in Kanpur raid [Video]

Reacting on gangster Vikas Dubey's death in retaliatory firing by police on the morning of July 10, parents of slain cop Jitendra Singh (killed by the gangster during the raid operation) expressed relief. "Whatever happened with Vikas Dubey is good, the person who killed our sons is dead, he was supposed to die. This is what we wanted," said mother of slain cop. "My soul has got peace today, I want to thank Yogi government," said his father. Gangster Vikas Dubey who was being taken to Kanpur after his arrest, died in an encounter after he tried to run following an accident of car in STF convoy.

Vikas Dubey encounter: '4 policemen got injured in car accident', says IG Kanpur [Video]

At least 4 policemen were injured in the accident today after a car of STF's convoy bringing Vikas Dubey to Kanpur overturned on July 10, informed Inspector General of Kanpur, Mohit Agarwal. Vikas Dubey has been killed in police encounter. STF was bringing back Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned.

Vikas Dubey encounter: Sequence of events that led to the gangster's killing

 Dubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to..
DNA

J&K: Terrorist gunned down after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; two jawans, cop wounded

 Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA

J&K: Army jawan martyred, one terrorist slain after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; cop wounded

 Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA

J&K: Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama; terrorists trapped in cordon

 Police clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA

Islington shooting: Police investigation launched after man killed

 A man in his 20s has been shot dead near a children's playground in north London.
Independent

Kanpur shootout: Four cops injured in encounter with Vikas Dubey

Four policemen were injured in the encounter with Vikas Dubey, said IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal....
Kanpur encounter: Main accused Vikas Dubey received call from police station before cops came to arrest

The main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, had received a phone call from the police...
Kanpur ambush: Two cops held for 'tipping off' gangster Vikas Dubey about police action

Suspended Chaubeypur station officer Vinay Tiwari and another policeman were arrested on Wednesday on...
iSM2407

Mohite’ RT @OpIndia_com: Four policemen injured in the accident, which led to the encounter of Vikas Dubey, brought to the hospital: Watch https:/… 38 seconds ago

Akashrajpathak1

आकाश राज पाठक🇮🇳 RT @caustic_kanya: Heard some STF personnel got injured too. This scene has nothing to do with Vikas Dubey Encounter 🤭🤭 #VikasDubey https:… 47 seconds ago

ruwaidbazaz

Ruwaid Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in alleged police encounter, he injured 4 policemen as he tried to esc… https://t.co/fSMmsAmES3 4 minutes ago

MH_Matloob

Matloob Husain RT @thewire_in: Notorious gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an ‘encounter’. The gangster snatched a pistol from an injured policema… 4 minutes ago

KapilNishchay

nishchay sinha RT @TimesNow: #Exclusive #Breaking | WATCH: Gangster Vikas Dubey has been seriously injured in the encounter. TIMES NOW's Bhavatosh with d… 5 minutes ago

KsGuruji

ks kaushir guruji RT @ANINewsUP: 4 policemen were injured in the accident today. Vikas Dubey has been killed in police encounter: IG Kanpur Mohit Agarwal htt… 6 minutes ago

Ilavitr

Lokesh Bhardwaj RT @TimesNow: Kanpur shootout: Gangster Vikas Dubey shot dead in encounter; 4 policemen injured. https://t.co/NrMl6xQoOq 8 minutes ago


Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed in an encounter while being taken to Kanpur from Madhya Pradesh | Oneindia News

In an unprecedented turn of events, soon after his arrest..notorious Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh..

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter [Video]

Vikas Dubey killed in encounter

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter with police in Kanpur on July 10. According to sources, main accused of Vikas Dubey attempted to flee after the car of convoy bringing him to Kanpur..

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident [Video]

A car of STF convoy taking Vikas Dubey to Kanpur met with accident

One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when..

