Vikas Dubey encounter: Injured cops brought to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur

Vikas Dubey encounter: 'I am at peace now', says father of cop killed in Kanpur raid



Reacting on gangster Vikas Dubey's death in retaliatory firing by police on the morning of July 10, parents of slain cop Jitendra Singh (killed by the gangster during the raid operation) expressed relief. "Whatever happened with Vikas Dubey is good, the person who killed our sons is dead, he was supposed to die. This is what we wanted," said mother of slain cop. "My soul has got peace today, I want to thank Yogi government," said his father. Gangster Vikas Dubey who was being taken to Kanpur after his arrest, died in an encounter after he tried to run following an accident of car in STF convoy.

