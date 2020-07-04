Vikas Dubey encounter: Injured cops brought to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in Kanpur

|
Vikas Dubey Indian criminal
Criminal has gone, but what about those protecting him: Priyanka on Vikas Dubey's encounter killing
IndiaTimes
'Culprit killed but what about those who aided him?' asks Priyanka Gandhi VadraSoon after gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised..
DNA
Akhilesh Yadav questions Vikas Dubey's encounterSamajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Friday raised questions on gangster Vikas Dubey's encounter killing after an accident, saying the car did not topple..
IndiaTimes
Vikas Dubey encounter: 'I am at peace now', says father of cop killed in Kanpur raid
Vikas Dubey encounter: '4 policemen got injured in car accident', says IG Kanpur
Vikas Dubey encounter: Sequence of events that led to the gangster's killingDubey was being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain when one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) overturned. According to..
DNA
J&K: Terrorist gunned down after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; two jawans, cop woundedPolice clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA
J&K: Army jawan martyred, one terrorist slain after encounter breaks out in Pulwama; cop woundedPolice clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA
J&K: Encounter breaks out in south Kashmir's Pulwama; terrorists trapped in cordonPolice clarified that the terrorists were asked to surrender first but they instead fired upon the joint security team.
DNA
Islington shooting: Police investigation launched after man killedA man in his 20s has been shot dead near a children's playground in north London.
Independent
