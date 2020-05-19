North Melbourne's Alfred Street tower remains in lockdown as restrictions eased on others

Nine public housing towers in Melbourne went into hard lockdown on July 4, after a cluster of coronavirus cases in the commission flats, preventing residents from leaving their apartments entirely.

Hundreds of police patrolled the apartment blocks to enforce the lockdown while emergency services and government personnel delivered food and other essential services and administered tests.

As of 11:59 pm on July 9, the lockdown was eased all but one of the buildings, 33 Alfred Street.

The footage was filmed between 3:00 pm and 6:30 pm on July 9.