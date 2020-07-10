Coronavirus: Over 26,000 cases in India in last 24 hours for the first time | Oneindia News

India recorded the biggest single-day spike of 26,506 coronavirus cases on Thursday, pushing the total count to 7,93,802, according to data from the Union Health Ministry this morning.

With 475 new deaths, the fatality count has gone up to 21,604.

India is the country with the third-highest coronavirus caseload in the world after the United States and Brazil.

6,875 people, tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 2,30,599.

Maharashtra is still grappling with a shortage of life saving drugs like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab which have been effective in the treatment of COVID-19.

Tamil Nadu, with 1,26,581 cases so far, has the second highest number of coronavirus cases after Maharashtra.

Delhi recorded 2,187 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the infection tally to over 1.07 lakh, while the death count from the disease mounted to 3,258.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

4,95,513 patients across the country have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 62.42 per cent