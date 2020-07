Clashes erupt as thousands protest against bill to regulate demonstrations in Athens Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:35s - Published 5 minutes ago Clashes erupt as thousands protest against bill to regulate demonstrations in Athens Clashes broke out between police forces and protesters in Athens, Greece on Thursday (July 10) as thousands took to the streets to protest against a government's draft bill to regulate street demonstra 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Clashes broke out between police forces and protesters in Athens, Greece on Thursday (July 10) as thousands took to the streets to protest against a government's draft bill to regulate street demonstrations. Footage shows police firing tear gas at stone-throwing protesters.





