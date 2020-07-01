Global  
 

Gyms begin plan to reopen across the UK
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Northern Ireland has become the first part of the UK to reopen gyms with outdoor pools and gyms set to open in England on Saturday.

Much of UK ends quarantine for dozens of countries

 Travellers to England, Wales and Northern Ireland from many countries no longer have to self-isolate.
BBC News
Belfast barbershop reopens just after midnight [Video]

Belfast barbershop reopens just after midnight

Cambridge Barbershop on Belfast’s Lisburn Road opened at one minute past midnight as the lockdown eased in Northern Ireland, allowing people the opportunity to have their first haircut in three months.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

'Tins of Guinness aren't the same': Pints flow as pubs reopen in Northern Ireland

 'It feels safer than the supermarket,' pub-goers tell Amanda Ferguson in Belfast
Independent

