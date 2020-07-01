Gyms begin plan to reopen across the UK Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published 3 minutes ago Gyms begin plan to reopen across the UK Northern Ireland has become the first part of the UK to reopen gyms with outdoor pools and gyms set to open in England on Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this klhoughton RT @MattPStout: NEW: Citing positive trends in public health data, @CharlieBakerMA says Phase 3 of state's reopening plan will begin Monday… 6 days ago The Sun Chronicle Gyms, casinos, museums, movie theaters and guided tours are some of the businesses and cultural activities that can… https://t.co/PIEPg1Oao9 1 week ago Cambridge Chamber MA The Baker Administration announced that Phase III of Massachusetts's reopening plan will begin Monday, July 6th. On… https://t.co/yE3yWxQlzI 1 week ago Cindy Friedman NEW: Phase 3 of the Massachusetts reopening plan will begin on Monday, July 6, allowing for gyms, movie theaters, m… https://t.co/pwyNNlC1hN 1 week ago