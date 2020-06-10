Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Thierry Henry French association football player and manager
Montreal Impact Canadian professional soccer team
Major League Soccer Professional soccer league in the United States and Canada
Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:41Published
Raised fists for eight minutes and 46 seconds - MLS players protest on returnNani scores a 97th-minute winner for Orlando as MLS action returns and players from across the league stage a powerful protest.
BBC News
Black Players for Change protests on field prior to first MLS is Back match in OrlandoA group of nearly 170 players, club staff and coaches protested on the field before Major League Soccer's Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC game.
USATODAY.com
New England Revolution Major League Soccer team
MLS will make its return to play July 8
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:23Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources