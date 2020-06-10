Global  
 

Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:03s - Published
RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: MONTREAL IMPACT HEAD COACH THIERRY HENRY SPEAKING AT POSTGAME NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER LOSING 1-0 TO NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION.

STILL PHOTOS OF HENRY KNEELING AND

Thierry Henry Thierry Henry French association football player and manager


Montreal Impact Montreal Impact Canadian professional soccer team


Major League Soccer Major League Soccer Professional soccer league in the United States and Canada

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match [Video]

Players raise fists, take a knee prior to MLS return match

MLS players take a knee and raise fists in support of 'Black Lives Matter' social justice movement

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:41Published

Raised fists for eight minutes and 46 seconds - MLS players protest on return

 Nani scores a 97th-minute winner for Orlando as MLS action returns and players from across the league stage a powerful protest.
BBC News

Black Players for Change protests on field prior to first MLS is Back match in Orlando

 A group of nearly 170 players, club staff and coaches protested on the field before Major League Soccer's Inter Miami vs. Orlando City SC game.
USATODAY.com

New England Revolution New England Revolution Major League Soccer team

MLS will make its return to play July 8 [Video]

MLS will make its return to play July 8

MLS season will kick off with tournament which sends winner to CONCACAF Champions Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:23Published

Henry: We have to adapt and follow protocols [Video]

Henry: We have to adapt and follow protocols

Montreal Impact boss Thierry Henry admits preparations are not ideal ahead of the return of the MLS but that everyone must learn to adapt.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:32Published
MLS Star’s Epic Thierry Henry Story 🤯 [Video]

MLS Star’s Epic Thierry Henry Story 🤯

Thierry Henry gave Dax McCarty some deep life advice...in his $15M SoHo apartment, while getting a massage 🎥

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 02:45Published