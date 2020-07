Microsoft will give us more info about ‘HALO Infinite’ soon! Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published 2 weeks ago Microsoft will give us more info about ‘HALO Infinite’ soon! The Xbox Games Showcase couldn't come sooner. We're itching to know what exclusive titles we'll be playing and to find out more about the console's crown jewel, 'HALO Infinite’. 0

