Covid update: Bali island reopens; India's 8 states have 90% active cases

From the tourist hotspot of Bali reopening after a 3-month lockdown, to 8 states in India accounting for 90% of the active cases - here are the top ten news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

India is currently testing around 2.6 lakh samples daily, even as the government has denied community transmission in the country.

Uttar Pradesh has ordered a 2-day lockdown, while West Bengal witnessed a record 1-day spike in cases and deaths.

Internationally, the United States of America, the worst-hit country, is still struggling, while the pandemic is reaching 'full speed' in Africa, as per officials.

Watch the full video for the other updates on the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.