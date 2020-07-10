Thrill seekers climb to the top of UK's tallest rollercoaster Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:26s - Published 3 minutes ago Thrill seekers climb to the top of UK's tallest rollercoaster This is the heart stopping moment a group of young thrill seekers run down the Pepsi Max rollercoaster after being caught by theme park security. Kain Hogg, Aiden Gerrard and Stuart Lee, a young group of boys who call themselves adrenaline urbex climbers, scaled the Pepsi Max rollercoaster at the Pleasure Beach Theme Park in Blackpool on July 7. The Pepsi Max ride at Blackpool's Pleasure Beach is one of the fourth biggest rollercoasters in Europe, and it is currently the biggest in the UK. The video clip, filmed on the Tuesday evening at 7pm, shows the three young boys running down the lift hill of the 200ft rollercoaster, without any safety equipment. Security can be heard saying "Are they hooked onto anything? If they slip, they're gone."Kain Hogg, one of the three climbers said they started to run down the rollercoaster after park security spotted them. The 20 year old said: "Security clocked onto us and started gathering their units at the bottom of the ride. They had a van and three German shepherds 'apparently' ready to be let out on us."The security then detained us and wanted all the footage deleted. We wanted to sleep on top of the Pepsi Max for the night, but we never got the opportunity. I bought my hammock and everything."The group of boys were told by security that in 10 years, they were the first group they've seen at the top of the Pepsi Max ride in daylight to be caught and one of the few to have gotten to the top of the ride successfully. Blackpool Police were unable to comment, but a Pleasure Beach Spokesperson said: "Blackpool Pleasure Beach security patrols became aware of intruders on the park.Blackpool Pleasure Beach's Security team operate with vigilance over a 24 hour period across the 42 acre site, assisted by CCTV surveillance, monitoring activity on the grounds of Blackpool Pleasure Beach."Mr Hogg said: "Our intentions were not to cause trouble but to get as many photo opportunities as possible from the summit of the rollercoaster. "At the end of the day if we've successfully climbed something we've planned, then getting arrested is just a factor for our normal lifestyle. "But having police called out is the last thing we want as we respect them just like anybody else."But the view was amazing even if the weather wasn't at it's best." 0

