People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown'

A dog lover in Moradabad has proved "humanity above all" by his gesture. Chandraprabha Singh, takes care of 35 ill or injured dogs. "These are street dogs, I got them as they were either injured or ill. Now when they are cured they don't want to leave. I have 35 dogs and one cat," said Chandraprabha Singh. Ensuring good health of animals, she gets them vaccinated timely. "All of them have been vaccinated. Even today, I have taken appointment for vaccination of two dogs," she further added.
A couple was murdered in Moradabad's Thakurdwara area on June 30. When the police arrived, they were found dead and the things in their house were scattered hither and thither. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway. 5 teams of police have been deployed on the case. Moradabad SSP, Amit Pathak said, "There is a possibility of theft therefore the audit is being done. Investigation is underway to find out the motive and the culprit behind the murder."
A 'Shramik special' train carrying around 1512 migrant workers departed from UP's Moradabad on June 24 amid coronavirus pandemic. The workers will reach Bihar on June 25. There are total 6189 active cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.
An alarming increase was witnessed in COVID-19 cases in Guwahati. City reported more than 3,000 COVID-19 infections in the last 7-8 days. Assam Chief Secretary, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said, "So far in Assam, 14,032 cases have been reported. Our recovery rate is 62.19, which is slightly better than the national rate. But we observed that in the last 7-8 days, Guwahati has reported more than 3,000 cases therefore lockdown is in place. Lockdown is till July 12. There might be a possibility of lockdown extension for about a week."
Many Mmgrant workers who had returned to their native places due to COVID-19 lockdown returned to their workplaces. Lockdown has impacted businesses across the country. A migrant worker said, "I am from Bihar. Recently, I got a call from my employer that work has started here so I am back now." Ministry of Home Affairs announced further relaxations in Unlock 2.
Additional Director General (ADG) of Law and Order of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar commented over the question that under which circumstances the encounter took place or whether there was any negligence by police personnel, he replied, "Official statement will be issues soon." "After car overturned, Vikas Dubey tried to snatch police weapon and attempted to flee after which there was retaliatory fire by Police in which he was injured. He was declared dead after being taken to hospital. We'll issue official statement soon," ADG added.
One of the car of Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) convoy carrying wanted gangster met with an accident on July 10 morning. STF was bringing back VikasDubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur when the car overturned. Main accused of Kanpur encounter case was arrested in Ujjain on July 09. More details are awaited.
Complete lockdown will be imposed in Guwahati for 14 days from 7 pm on June 28. Strict lockdown will be imposed in view of rising cases of COVID-19. Rush of people was seen at a market in city to buy..