People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown'
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown'

People flock to vegetable market in Moradabad ahead of lockdown'

Lockdown will be imposed in Uttar Pradesh once again from 10 pm of July 10 till July 13.People flocked to vegetable market for stock.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in state with over 10,000 active cases.

