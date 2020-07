Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:50s - Published 2 minutes ago Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood after broken bottle allegedly slashed his finger Johnny Depp wrote messages in blood on a mirror after a broken bottle slashed his finger during a row with his ex-wife, a London court heard on Thursday. 0

