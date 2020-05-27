Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's next film titled 'Radhe Shyam' first look poster out

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer upcoming film titled "Radhe Shyam" first look poster is out now.

Radhe Shyam: Fans of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde cannot control their excitement as makers drop the first...

The title and first-look poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film will be unveiled on July...

Radheshyam_20 RT @DelhiTimesTweet : Check out #Prabhas and @hegdepooja in the first poster of their upcoming multilingual film #RadheShyam #Prabhas20 #Pr … 6 seconds ago

Imran RT @BOWorldwide : EXCLUSIVE: #Prabhas ’ Next With #PoojaHegde To Be Titled As #RadheShyam @hegdepooja https://t.co/0aOklXJrvz 3 seconds ago