Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's next film titled 'Radhe Shyam' first look poster out
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's next film titled 'Radhe Shyam' first look poster out

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's next film titled 'Radhe Shyam' first look poster out

Actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer upcoming film titled "Radhe Shyam" first look poster is out now.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer titled ‘Radhe Shyam’

After ‘Saaho’, Prabhas’s next film titled ‘Radhe Shyam’, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Prabhas 20 co-starring Pooja Hegde first look announcement leaves fans berserk

The title and first-look poster of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's upcoming film will be unveiled on July...
DNA - Published

Radhe Shyam: '1000crpakka,' Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's film already gets box-office prediction from fans

Radhe Shyam: Fans of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde cannot control their excitement as makers drop the first...
Bollywood Life - Published


Tweets about this

Imran36978954

Imran RT @BOWorldwide: EXCLUSIVE: #Prabhas’ Next With #PoojaHegde To Be Titled As #RadheShyam @hegdepooja https://t.co/0aOklXJrvz 3 seconds ago

Guna_sai007

Radheshyam_20 RT @DelhiTimesTweet: Check out #Prabhas and @hegdepooja in the first poster of their upcoming multilingual film #RadheShyam #Prabhas20 #Pr… 6 seconds ago

Krishna93048503

Krishna vardhan 🖤 RT @filmfare: This first look of #Prabhas' and @PoojaHegde’s next #RadheShyam is breaking the internet. https://t.co/jbl6dnW6TR 7 seconds ago

IAmGautam6

#Prabhas20 FL 10th July 📌 RT @ZoomTV: First look of #Prabhas' next, titled #RadheShyam, is out! #radheshyamfirstlook https://t.co/OXHBcAH7rv 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 poster launched netizens want to boycott film [Video]

Alia Bhatt starrer Sadak 2 poster launched netizens want to boycott film

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt released the first poster of his comeback directorial feature "Sadak 2", starring daughters Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt, on social media on Monday evening, and was almost..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:30Published
Vidya Balan shares first look of her short film 'Natkhat' [Video]

Vidya Balan shares first look of her short film 'Natkhat'

Actress Vidya Balan is foraying film production with a short film titled "Natkhat". Vidya on Tuesday took to Instagram to unveil the first look poster of the film.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:55Published