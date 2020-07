Spain's Balearic Islands invited 11,000 German tourists to come on holiday in a re-opening trial.



Related videos from verified sources Travel awaits as England to end quarantine



Britain will end coronavirus quarantines for people arriving in England from more than 50 countries, including Germany, France, Spain and Italy - but not the United States - the British government said.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10 Published 3 weeks ago English holidaymakers given green light to travel abroad from Saturday



English holidaymakers can embark on overseas trips from Saturday as quarantine restrictions are lifted and travel advice is updated.The 14-day self-isolation policy for people returning to or visiting.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 3 weeks ago Spain's Alhambra Palace reopens to visitors



After a three-month closure due to coronavirus, the monument in Granada has once again opened its doors. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:40 Published on June 29, 2020