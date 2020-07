Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:04s - Published 2 minutes ago Johnny Depp arrives at High Court in London for fourth day of libel trial against The Sun publisher Johnny Depp arrived at the High Court in central London on Friday (July 10) for the fourth day of his libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of tabloid 'The Sun' which described the actor as a "wife beater" in a 2018 article. 0

