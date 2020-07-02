U.S. sanctions Chinese official over Uighur rights

CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair



US Customs and Border Protection officers seized a 13-ton shipment of beauty products made out of human hair on Wednesday. CNN reports CBP officials at the Port of New York/Newark say the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China. That's a clue that human rights abuses and forced labor were at play when the hair was collected. The US State Department estimates that over one million Uyghurs have been imprisoned in a huge network of camps in Xinjiang.

Credit: Wochit News