U.S. sanctions Chinese official over Uighur rights

Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia
US-China relationship at 'lowest point' in decades as sanctions announced over Uighur concentration campsThe US announced sanctions on Chinese Communist Party officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims as the two countries reached their lowest point..
WorldNews
US sanctions Chinese officials over Xinjiang 'violations'China is accused of mass detentions and religious persecution of the Uighur Muslims.
BBC News
Uighur group urges ICC to probe alleged China genocide
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:37Published
Uighur activist groups move International Criminal Court against China on charges of genocideUighur exiles urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate Beijing for genocide and crimes against humanity, the first attempt to use..
WorldNews
Xinjiang Autonomous region of China
Pullback on, but India won’t rest till China scales down along LACTop sources on Tuesday said it would take “sustained” dialogue at the politico-diplomatic level for China to move its over 25,000 soldiers from the Western..
IndiaTimes
CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39Published
Shipment of Chinese hair goods seized by US officials suspecting forced laborShares The US government on Wednesday said it blocked an $800,000 shipment of hair extensions and accessories from China on suspicions that the products were..
WorldNews
