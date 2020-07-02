Global  
 

U.S. sanctions Chinese official over Uighur rights
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:12s - Published
U.S. sanctions Chinese official over Uighur rights

U.S. sanctions Chinese official over Uighur rights

The United States on Thursday slapped sanctions on the highest ranking Chinese official it's ever targeted over alleged human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang region.

Gloria Tso reports.

Uyghurs Uyghurs Turkic ethnic group of Central and East Asia

US-China relationship at 'lowest point' in decades as sanctions announced over Uighur concentration camps

 The US announced sanctions on Chinese Communist Party officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims as the two countries reached their lowest point..
WorldNews

US sanctions Chinese officials over Xinjiang 'violations'

 China is accused of mass detentions and religious persecution of the Uighur Muslims.
BBC News
Uighur group urges ICC to probe alleged China genocide [Video]

Uighur group urges ICC to probe alleged China genocide

The case alleges rights violations that implicate more than 30 senior Chinese officials, including President Xi Jinping.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:37Published

Uighur activist groups move International Criminal Court against China on charges of genocide

 Uighur exiles urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate Beijing for genocide and crimes against humanity, the first attempt to use..
WorldNews

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

Pullback on, but India won’t rest till China scales down along LAC

 Top sources on Tuesday said it would take “sustained” dialogue at the politico-diplomatic level for China to move its over 25,000 soldiers from the Western..
IndiaTimes
CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair [Video]

CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized a 13-ton shipment of beauty products made out of human hair on Wednesday. CNN reports CBP officials at the Port of New York/Newark say the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China. That's a clue that human rights abuses and forced labor were at play when the hair was collected. The US State Department estimates that over one million Uyghurs have been imprisoned in a huge network of camps in Xinjiang.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

Shipment of Chinese hair goods seized by US officials suspecting forced labor

 Shares The US government on Wednesday said it blocked an $800,000 shipment of hair extensions and accessories from China on suspicions that the products were..
WorldNews

