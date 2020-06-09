Global  
 

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess calls their split 'awkward'
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess calls their split 'awkward'

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess calls their split 'awkward'

Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess has called their split 'awkward' in a YouTube video.

