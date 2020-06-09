Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess calls their split 'awkward'
Katie Price and Peter Andre's daughter Princess has called their split 'awkward' in a YouTube video.
Katie Price's son rushed to hospital for 'urgent medical attention'Katie Price's son Harvey, 18, was rushed to hospital for "urgent medical attention" on Monday (29.06.20), but he is expected to be discharged later today.
Katie Price admits it's taken time to be friends with Peter Andre after breakupKatie Price admitted it's "taken bloody time" to be friends with her ex-husband Peter Andre after their breakup over a decade ago.
Katie Price may use sperm donor to have sixth childKatie Price would use a sperm donor to have a sixth child.