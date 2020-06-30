Global  
 

Charlize Theron endured torn thumb ligament filming 'The Old Guard'
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Charlize Theron endured torn thumb ligament filming 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron endured torn thumb ligament filming 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron ignored the pain of a torn ligament in her thumb to complete filming on her latest movie.

