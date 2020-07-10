mosaic unity forum

Good evening i'm hunter petroviak.thanks for joining us..tonight..two organizations in fort wayne wrapping up a forum on facebook on racial injustice in the united states.

Its one of several conversations held throughout the year...each changing as topics come to the forefront.

All talking about how these leaders are helping their communities to be a part of the solution.

A zoom call of seven...some faith leaders in fort wayne..

Others with organizations in the area..all addressing the tensions felt in the city and across the country.?nats?

Thursdays mantra ... more than allies.the topic focused on how the white leaders on the screen were working to help their community and circle of influence.begin to lead our community in thos convos so we wanted to assume responsibility in the convo the comm needs to have their tough but we need themnygel simms with city life says these conversations continue to bring issues to the front... and with the topic of racial injustice....simms says faith leaders can help bring real changeadvocacy versus action its one thing to advocate its another to send actions and solutionsthe discussions started with covid 19..

Helping educate primarily the southeast side of fort wayne on the dangers of the pandemic.

Just who we had on show we had doctors faith leaders health pros on instructions to remain safeiric headley says the positives from the first talk were seen right away.from week 1 to week 2 we had several leaders say we went to menards kroger and a lot more had masks onits why he says these continued discussions are so important..

